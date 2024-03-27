Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.22

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 2651832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,585,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 801.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,608,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after buying an additional 2,319,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $42,370,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.