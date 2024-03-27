Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bravo Multinational Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BRVO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,813. Bravo Multinational has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.
Bravo Multinational Company Profile
