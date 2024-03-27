Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bravo Multinational Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BRVO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,813. Bravo Multinational has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and reselling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in March 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

