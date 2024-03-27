BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 68.1% in March

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the February 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BHKLY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,383. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66.
About BOC Hong Kong
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BOC Hong Kong
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.