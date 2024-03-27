BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 68.1% in March

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the February 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BHKLY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,383. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

