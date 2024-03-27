Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Rises By 650.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Buzzi stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. Buzzi has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $20.40.
