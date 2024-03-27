Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Rises By 650.0%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Buzzi Price Performance

Buzzi stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. Buzzi has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $20.40.

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.