Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.75

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.75 and last traded at $127.70, with a volume of 61665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.10.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

