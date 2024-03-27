CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading Down 3%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 20,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 296,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,557,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,823,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

