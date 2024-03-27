BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

OTCMKTS BLSFY remained flat at $76.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 641. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

BlueScope Steel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.7698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.75.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Featured Articles

