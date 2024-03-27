Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 513,492 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. 1,267,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.23. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

