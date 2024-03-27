Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $32.77 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 6.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $32,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $168.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

