Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

BDGSF stock remained flat at $57.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. Bank of Georgia Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

