Well Done LLC Sells 749 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,075 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

