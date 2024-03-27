Well Done LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Well Done LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.60. 2,285,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,970. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.84 and a 1-year high of $398.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

