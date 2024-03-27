Well Done LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Well Done LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $155.95. 3,238,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,188. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $289.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average is $152.73.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

