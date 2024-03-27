iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 360.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.29. 149,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,487. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.39 and a fifty-two week high of $300.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

