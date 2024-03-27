HT Partners LLC Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $247.51. The stock had a trading volume of 368,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,599. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $248.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

