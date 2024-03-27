Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,607. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $86.86 and a 52 week high of $115.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

