Well Done LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,980. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

