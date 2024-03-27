SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 28.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,416,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.26. 5,856,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,414,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.