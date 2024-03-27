Well Done LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Well Done LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.40. The firm has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.