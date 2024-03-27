Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 16,420 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445,824. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $122.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

