Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $675,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ META traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855,590. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.90 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $462.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total value of $39,241,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total value of $39,241,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,394,945 shares of company stock worth $648,755,681 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

