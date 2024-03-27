Well Done LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,481,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $10,749,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,863,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,137,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

