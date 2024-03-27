Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,234,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $132.77.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

