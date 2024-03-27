Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 386,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,041. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

