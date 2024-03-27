Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $240.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.19.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.02. 565,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average is $192.79. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

