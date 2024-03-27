Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $7.22 on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,310. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96. Celsius has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Celsius by 27.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

