Truist Financial Increases DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $155.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Shares of DASH traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.36, a PEG ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,087 shares of company stock worth $58,139,690 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,228,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

