Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

