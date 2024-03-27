WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 195 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,726. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

