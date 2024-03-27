Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 173 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $380.14 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $376.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.43 and its 200 day moving average is $333.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

