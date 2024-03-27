WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 679 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,442. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

