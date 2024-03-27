Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $380.14 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $376.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.43 and its 200 day moving average is $333.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

