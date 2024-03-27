Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 69.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 109,325.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,664,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,255. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

