WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 63 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.2 %

ASML traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $973.46. The company had a trading volume of 355,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,710. The stock has a market cap of $384.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $914.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.83. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.