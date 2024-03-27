Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.82. The company had a trading volume of 791,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,200. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

