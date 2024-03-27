iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by 25 LLC

25 LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,340,000 after buying an additional 3,195,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. 5,718,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,846,456. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

