25 LLC Invests $214,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $15,492,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $2,936,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.05. 1,019,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

