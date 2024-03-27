Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.05. 1,019,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,436. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

