WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,475 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $20.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,310.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,263.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,058.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

