Asset Planning Corporation Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Asset Planning Corporation lowered its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 9.3% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation owned 1.32% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM stock remained flat at $48.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.64.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

