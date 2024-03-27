Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.04.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $177.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

