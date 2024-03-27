Asset Planning Corporation Buys 262 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Asset Planning Corporation grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,686,197. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

