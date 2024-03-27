Asset Planning Corporation Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.61. The company had a trading volume of 343,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $189.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

