Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 27th (AIM, BL, BRAG, CNR, CNS, CP, DNUT, DOL, GENL, KOO)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 27th:

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.25 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $66.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$183.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$118.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 105 ($1.33). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 580 ($7.33). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $24.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$209.00 to C$222.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Windward (LON:WNWD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 137 ($1.73). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $8.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

