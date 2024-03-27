Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 27th (AIM, BL, BRAG, CNR, CNS, CP, DNUT, DOL, GENL, KOO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 27th:

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.25 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $66.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$183.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$118.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 105 ($1.33). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 580 ($7.33). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $24.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$209.00 to C$222.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Windward (LON:WNWD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 137 ($1.73). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $8.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

