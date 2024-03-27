Asset Planning Corporation Has $825,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.6% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFEM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 251,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

