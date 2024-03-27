NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,468,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923,589. The company has a market capitalization of $129.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

