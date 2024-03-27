BTS Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 80,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.67. 2,312,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,899. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.