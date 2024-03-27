Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 16,524 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,942,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,507,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

