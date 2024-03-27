Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $944.42 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $944.42 million and approximately $69.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.14879862 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $69,494,182.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

