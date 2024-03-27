Well Done LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Well Done LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,963,000 after purchasing an additional 150,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after acquiring an additional 237,514 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.76. 6,494,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

